Man dies in road crash on A64 near York

A man has died after a road collision involving a heavy goods vehicle near York.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the A64 this morning (Wednesday) to come forward.

It happened between the Grimston Bar and Hopgrove roundabouts at around 7am. The road was closed and traffic diverted until just after midday as the emergency services worked at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed the man had been crossing the road on foot when the collision occurred.

"The deceased is from York and aged in his late 50s. His family have been informed and are being supported by the police while the investigation continues."