Yorkshire detectives in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses after a man was found collapsed in the town centre and sadly died at the scene.

The incident happened on Sunday morning (July 30); the man, aged in his 60s, was found unconscious with a head injury after collapsing on Frederick Street at around 9.30am.

An investigation has been launched and South Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the bus station this morning to come forward and help them build a complete picture of what happened to him.

Detectives are particularly eager to speak to those who were in the bus station at the time.

Police officer.

Detective Inspector, Chris Ronayne, said: “We are keen to determine what happened to the man on Frederick Street and establish how his injuries have occurred.

“We are already trawling local CCTV footage, but are keen to speak to anyone who may have been on Frederick Street who saw or heard anything suspicious. What may seem a small piece of information to you could be vital in determining what happened this morning.”

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 293 of 30 July when you get in touch.

