Man dies of serious injuries in Pontefract town centre

A man in his 20s has died after collapsing on a street in Pontefract town centre.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a member of the public had called the emergency services to Finkle Street at 2.52pm on Sunday, November 11, after finding a man collapsed in the street with serious injuries.

A man died after collapsing on Finkle Street, Pontefract. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for the police said: “Ambulance and Police attended but despite medical attention, the man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.

“The matter is being treated as sudden death with no suspicious circumstances, and enquiries are ongoing on behalf of the coroner.”