Man dubbed ‘Mr Angry’ charged after kicking a Scarborough police officer in the face

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a fight broke out in Scarborough.

The man, who has been nicknamed Mr Angry by police, kicked an officer in the face after he was arrested.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Falconers Road yesterday (Tuesday May 1) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Police, who posted on its Facebook page, said: "Here, we encountered Mr. Angry who very shortly became Mr. Arrested.

"The male then proceeded to kick one of the officers in the face during a struggle that ensued in the back of the van."

Officers used an incapacitating spray aimed at the man's face.

He has now been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

He will appear before Scarborough Magistrates on June 11.