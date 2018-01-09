Man faces triple attempted murder trial over incident outside Leeds kebab shop

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder three people in Leeds

Shane Ali, of Harlech Park Court, Beeston, is alleged to have tried to kill Kashif Khan, Suhail Khan and Fahim Afzal on October 11 last year.

The incident happened in Maud Street, Beeston, Leeds, at the rear of the King Kebab Shop in Tempest Road.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday to enter pleas to the charges.

The 24-year-old, who is currently in custody and was wearing a jumper and Adidas tracksuit bottoms, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

He also pleaded not guilty and one count of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, with intent to endanger life.

Ali’s trial was listed to begin on February 20