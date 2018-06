A man suffered a 20-foot fall into a bomb crater.

A fire crew and ambulance rushed to Newbald Road, Beverley, shortly after 7.35pm last night.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Service assisted ambulance crew with adult male who had fallen 20 foot into a bomb crater.

"Male placed on scoop stretcher and carried out of the crater. Left in care of ambulance crew."