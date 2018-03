In snowy Leeds, one commuter might have found the most effective way to get around.

Anja Madhvani took this footage of a man confidently cross-country skiing his way down Lovell Park Road and into the city centre.

The deep snow has been a gift for winter sports enthusiasts. Skiers and snowboarders have been photographed at Norland, near Halifax, and snowboarders have also taken to the slopes of Roundhay Park.

A snowboarder at Norland, Halifax