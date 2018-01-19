Man fined for climbing Humber Bridge in daredevil stunt

A man who illegally scaled the Humber Bridge and climbed to the top of the south tower has been fined by the courts.

BMX rider Ryan Taylor was part of a group of men who scaled the safety barrier at the Barton end of the Bridge in May last year, and illegally walked up the cables to the top of the tower.

In a private prosecution hearing, brought about by the Humber Bridge Board last Friday, magistrates fined Taylor £400 and ordered him to pay £125 costs for breaching the Humber Bridge’s byelaws.

Taylor, a professional BMX rider who hails from Walsall in the West Midlands, did not attend the hearing where the court heard that he and the other men scaled the Bridge without harnesses or other safety equipment in the early hours of Monday May 15, 2017.

The men took videos and pictures of themselves at the top of the Humber Bridge which they later posted on YouTube and other social media channels before fleeing the Bridge after being spotted by security cameras at the top of the south tower.

Dr Kevin Moore, Chief Executive of the Humber Bridge, said the Board was now looking into the possibility of taking action against other individuals.

He said: “The fact that we prosecuted shows how seriously we take this offence - we’re pleased it was a heavy fine. We are looking at further court action where we can against others who were involved.”