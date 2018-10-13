Man fired at during drive-by shooting on Huddersfield street

Police are trying to trace those involved in a targeted drive-by shooting in Huddersfield last night.

A weapon was fired in the Sheepridge area and a car was damaged, but nobody was hurt.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Officers were called at 8.20pm to Norfolk Avenue to initial reports suggesting the firearm had been fired from a moving car at a man walking in the street.

"Initial enquiries are ongoing into the incident in which no-one was injured, forensic examinations are being carried out and damage caused on a car was found to be consistent with a firearms discharge."

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Major Enquiry Team said:

"Clearly any firearms discharge will cause some concern in the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we take all firearms incident extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries underway to identify those involved.

"We believe this discharge was a targeted attack, but clearly the discharge of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something the police will absolutely not tolerate.

"We would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened or anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Norfolk Road prior to the discharge.

!I am also appealing to anyone who saw a small black car to come forward. It’s understood the car was traveling from Oxley Road and left in the direction of Longhill Road.

!High visibility patrols are in the area to reassure communities and Police are conducting house to house enquiries and CCTV enquiries

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working alongside local police to find who’s responsible. The use of criminal firearms will not be tolerated in our community."

Anyone who has information can contact HMET on 101 quoting log 1753 of 12 October or online via the live chat facility www.westyorkshire.police.uk or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111