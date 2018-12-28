Man found dead in Hull after concerns raised for his safety

A man was found dead after the emergency services were called over concerns for his welfare.

Humberside Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious after officers were called out this morning (Friday).

A spokesman said: "Officers and emergency services were called to Arncliffe Close off Wawne Road in Hull this morning following a report of concern for the safety for a man.

"On arrival just after 8am a man was sadly found dead outside an address. We are not treating his death as suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner."