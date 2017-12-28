Man found dead on Christmas Day in Bridlington

A man in his 20s was found dead at a Bridlington house on Christmas Day.

Police and emergency services were called by the ambulance service to a property on Nelson Street in Bridlington around 1:45pm on Christmas Day.



A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A man in his 20s was found dead at the property.



"After initial enquiries there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the man and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Residents on Nelson Street said that a police cordon was in place for around six hours on Christmas Day.