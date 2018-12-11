Man found dead under Leeds railway bridge off Whitehall Road

Have your say

Police are currently at a disused railway bridge in Leeds city centre following the dicovery of a man's body under the arches.

The body was first reported to British Transport Police at around 12pm today (Tuesday) to reports of a man's body under the disused railway bridge just off Whitehall Road in the city centre.

He has since been pronounced dead.

West Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and the ambulance service are currently at the scene.

Four police cars and an ambulance response vehicle are at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place across several of the arches.

The scene just off Whitehall Road in Leeds

Statement from West Yorkshire Police:

"At 11:56am today (11/12), police were contacted by a member of the public who had found the body of a man near to the disused railway viaduct behind the Yorkshire Post building in Whitehall Road, Leeds.

"Officers and ambulance staff attended and the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

The scene from just off Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre

"A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death."