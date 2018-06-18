Man found guilty of Hull revenge attack murder

It has taken a jury less than an hour to find a man guilty of murder at a hearing at Hull Crown Court today.

Colin Cadamartriea, 63, of Albert Avenue, Hull was convicted of murdering 31-year-old Jarrad Marsh, who died of stab wounds following a "revenge attack" on January 20.

The case has now been adjourned for reports and he will be sentenced on July 30 said a spokesperson for Humberside Police.

Following today's verdict, Jarrad’s mother Julie said: "We know that Jarrad had a past, but he deserved a future. He was in the process of turning his life around. He was ready to move out of the hostel and marry his fiancé Nikki, but that has been taken away from him by the actions of one individual.

“Me, Nikki and her children are devastated by his death. It’s not just his life that’s ended – this has affected four generations of our family. We will all remember him for his smile from ear to ear, his kindness, his determination to work and how he was always willing to help people out.”

Det Insp Grant Taylor said: "Colin Cadamartriea is clearly a violent man who stabbed and killed Jarrard Marsh in a revenge attack.

"This tragic case demonstrates the adverse effect knife crime has on the families of victims and we will continue to do everything we can to reduce this type of crime and bring offenders to justice.

"We take knife crime very seriously and currently we have a number of initiatives in place to help educate people about the dangers of carrying knives.

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information about the attack. Many of the key witnesses were vulnerable themselves or knew both Jarrad and Cadamartriea, but their help was vital in piecing together what happened that day."