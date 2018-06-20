Man from Bradford faces terrorism charges

A man from West Yorkshire is set to appear at court tomorrow morning charged with terrorism offences.

Asim Majid, 29, of Cranbourne Road, Bradford has today been charged with one offence contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (Possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of Terrorism).

He has also been charged with one offence contrary to Section 17 Terrorism Act 2000 (Terrorist Funding).

Majid was arrested on Wednesday June 13 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTP NE) following an investigation. A warrant of further detention was granted on Friday June 15 which gave officers until Wednesday June 20 to hold and question him.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).