Man from Halifax jailed for setting fire to own house

A man from Halifax has been jailed for setting fire to his own house.

Zulfiqar Dad, 49, from Hanson Lane, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of arson with intent.

He must spend seven years in custody and the remaining period on licence.

The incident happened in the early hours of January 1 this year.

Calderdale CID’s Det Insp Vicky Lawrance said: “[His] actions in deliberately starting the fire in the early hours of the morning on New Year’s Day could have easily caused the deaths of his two adult sons. “Luckily no one was seriously hurt but the consequences of his actions could have been much worse.”