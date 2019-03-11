Man hit over the head with a metal bar in attempted robbery in Wakefield

A man suffered injuries to his head, face and arm after being hit over the head with a metal bar in his own garden.

The incident happened at 4pm on Monday, February 25 at a property on Manor Haigh Road.

The victim was at home when he heard a knock on the window.

The victim then saw two unknown men in his garden. One of the suspects hit him over the head with a metal bar.

The victim a man in his 50s suffered injuries to his head face and arm.

Nothing was taken in the attempted robbery.

Police have now released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attempted robbery.

The first suspect is described as a young male, dark hair, dark stubble; about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a light khaki jacket and a woolly hat.

The second suspect is described as a young looking male with blonde hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognised the man in the e-fit to get in touch and contact them on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 13190101984