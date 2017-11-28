Man hit repeatedly in face outside Leeds hospital

Detectives wish to speak to the two people pictured in these CCTV images after a man was repeatedly punched in the face whilst on board a bus in Leeds.

The 34-year-old victim was assaulted by another man at around 7.15pm on Saturday, November 18, on a bus outside St James’ Hospital.

He was left with what the police described as “significant” injuries and he ran from the bus in the company of a woman.

West Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people pictured and would appeal for them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting reference 13170540322.