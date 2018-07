Have your say

A man was seriously injured in a park attack by a gang of up to eight males.

Police said the victim was assaulted in Wellholme Park, Brighouse, between 11.20pm and 11.50pm last night (Tuesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There was an altercation and the male victim, who is in his 50s was assaulted by the males and suffered serious facial injuries.

"The suspects fled the scene. There were believed to be seven or eight males."

Witness are asked to call 101.