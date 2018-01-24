Man in court charged with rape of teenager in Leeds city centre

A MAN has appeared in court charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in Leeds city centre.

Neil McNally appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today over the incident which is alleged to have taken place on the evening of Saturday January 20 next to the river Aire, near to the junction of Neville Street and Sovereign Street.

McNally, 33, of Everleigh Street, East End Park, Leeds is charged with two counts of rape and two of robbery.

He appeared in the dock of the court dressed in a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms and spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality.

No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

District judge Tim Capstick said the charges were so serious that they could only be dealt with in the Crown court.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where McNally will next appear on February 21.