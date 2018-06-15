Man in court over 'punish a Muslim day' letters received in South Yorkshire

A man is due in court today accused of sending 'punish a Muslim day' letters in South Yorkshire.

David Parnham, aged 35, from Lincoln, has been charged with terrorism-related offences after he is alleged to have sent anonymous letters calling for a day of attacks on Muslims in the UK.

Letters are alleged to have been received in a number of areas, including South and West Yorkshire.

Parnham was arrested on Tuesday, June 12, by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, supported by Lincolnshire Police.

He has been charged with 14 offences including soliciting to murder, a bomb hoax and sending a number of letters conveying a threat intending to cause the recipient of the letter distress or anxiety.

The suspect is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court today.