Man in Hull remanded in custody on seven offences including burglary and public indecency

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody by magistrates in Hull charged with seven offences.

Pawel Relowicz, 24, of Raglan Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of two counts of burglary, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods in connection with seven alleged incidents in the city between 2017 and 2019.

He appeared in court dressed in a grey sweatshirt with short brown hair, and flanked by two security officers.

Speaking through an interpreter, Relowicz confirmed his name, date of birth and address as well as his nationality as Polish.

Few details were given of the allegations except that one of the outraging public decency charges involved him engaging in a solo sex act in a public place on January 12.

No particulars were given in court of the burglary, voyeurism and receiving stolen goods charges.

Last month, Relowicz appeared before the same court accused of burglary, voyeurism and outraging public decency.

On Thursday, he was remanded in custody by chairman of the bench Colin Martin after a seven-minute hearing. There was no application for bail.

Relowicz will next appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday.