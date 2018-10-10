Man in serious condition after dog bit off his genitals in horror attack

A man remains unconscious and is in a ‘serious condition’ following a horror dog attack.

Ambulance crews were called to a flat in East Lothian on Sunday October 7 after a man was bit in the genitals in a dog attack, according to national reports in The Scotsman.

Emergency services found a 22-year-old man unconscious and lying fully clothed in a pool of his own blood with an Olde English Bulldog, also covered in the man’s blood, at the same property Following the discovery they immediately called for police backup.

As a result of the attack, it is thought that the man lost both testicles and his penis.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his condition was stabilised before being transferred to Western General. It has been reported that he is thought to be in a serious condition following the attack.

The dog is now being held in kennels while officers carry out investigations. According to reports in the Daily Star, officers have not been able to interview the man as he has not been able to regain consciousness.

It is not yet known if the man is the owner of the dog.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in East Lothian are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a dog, in Haddington on Sunday 7 October.

“Emergency services were called to a property in the High Street area at around 2.30pm. “A 22-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service, and later transferred to the Western General Hospital where he remains receiving treatment."