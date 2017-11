Have your say

A MAN suffered a suspected broken leg after the car he was driving crashed into a a tree in Hemsworth.

Fire crews were called to Southmoor Road at Hemsworth at 4pm today (Weds Nov 29) after the car careered off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was cut free from the wreckage and taken to hospital by ambulance.

James Ward, watch commander at South Kirkby Fire Station, said the man suffered a suspected broken leg.