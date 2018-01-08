Man injured after pair try to rob him in Hull

Police are investigating the attempted robbery and assault of a man in Hull.

Officers are looking for two men in connection with the offences on Thursday, January 4.

The victim was walking along Londesborough Street around 6.30am before turning on to Argyle Street when he was approached by the two culprits, who demanded money.

They tried to rob him and then assaulted him.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, shoulder, right arm and right knee.

Both offenders have been described as white, aged around 22-years-old, around 5ft 6ins, slim, and with local accents.

One had a trimmed beard and was wearing a black Nike baseball cap, a black Adidas tracksuit and a large gold ring. The other was clean shaven and was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 81 of January 4.