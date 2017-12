Have your say

A MAN suffered smoke inhalation and burn injury during a fire at a house in Halifax.

Fire crews from stations at Halifax and Illingworth were called to a report of a fire at an address on Woodbrook Avenue at Halifax just before 10pm on Saturday. (Dec 9)

The fire was out on arrival. Crews used a high powered fan to clear smoke.

One man suffered from smoke inhalation and a small burn to his right arm.