Man injured in New Year’s Day pub attack in Sheffield remains in hospital

A man injured in an attack in a Sheffield pub on New Year’s Day remains in hospital today.
The 35-year-old sustained head injuries in an incident in The Friendship pub in the early hours of Tuesday, January 1.
He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 24-year-old man arrested over the incident has been bailed.