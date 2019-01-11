Man injured in New Year’s Day pub attack in Sheffield remains in hospital

Have your say

A man injured in an attack in a Sheffield pub on New Year’s Day remains in hospital today.

The 35-year-old sustained head injuries in an incident in The Friendship pub in the early hours of Tuesday, January 1.

The Friendship pub, Stocksbridge

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man arrested over the incident has been bailed.