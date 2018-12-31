Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Huddersfield: Three teenagers arrested

Have your say

A MAN was injured during one of two shooting incidents in Huddersfield at the weekend.

Police are investigating after a report of a firearms discharge on Birkby Hall Road just before 3pm on Sunday (Dec 30).

Birkby Hall Road, Huddersfield. Image: Google

A member of the public reported hearing a loud bang in the area, believed to be a gunshot, close to a hairdressing salon.

Armed officers attended the scene of the incident. There were no suspects or victims found at the scene.

A short while later, a 24-year-old man presented himself at hospital and received medical treatment for a non-life threatening injury to his back.

Three males, aged 16, 17 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Scott Vale, Huddersfield. Image: Google

And detectives are investigating a firearms discharge on Scott Vale, Huddersfield on Saturday (Dec 29).

At around 8.45pm, officers received a report from a member of the public who had reported hearing a loud bang.

Armed officers attended and damage to a property was found which is believed to be consistent with a firearms discharge.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident by West Yorkshire Police's firearms prevent team and Kirklees CID.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths, of the major enquiry team, said: “Specialist detectives in our major enquiry and firearm’s prevent teams are continuing to carry out extensive

enquiries into both of these incidents.

“Although our investigations are in their early stages, we are treating them as targeted incidents.

“Thankfully no one was more seriously injured, however undoubtedly the criminal use of firearms will cause concern in the community.

"We take all firearms discharges extremely seriously and we have increased high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the public.

“There is no place for the criminal use of firearms in Kirklees and across West Yorkshire, and I would appeal for anyone who has any information on the incident to contact police.

“I would also urge those who are apprehensive about contacting officers to contact independent charity Crimestoppers, where information can be reported anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180651151.

Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.