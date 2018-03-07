Man jailed for 15 years for sexual abuse of girl

A man who sexually assaulted and raped a young girl over a six-year period has today been jailed for 15 years.

Ansar Mahmood was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court after he was found guilty at an earlier hearing of multiple sexual offences against the girl, which began in 2010 when she was just seven years old.

The case against Mahmood, of Withins Close, Bradford began in August 2016 when his victim disclosed the abuse to a partnership worker.

The offences were said to have taken place at an address in Bradford and in the suspect’s car.

Mahmood, 37, was duly arrested and brought in for questioning, but gave a ‘no comment’ interview to officers.

Further investigation by the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit enabled officers to build a case against Mahmood, who was charged in February last year with multiple sexual offences.

The trial against Mahmood began in January this year at Bradford Crown Court and a jury found him guilty of all charges.

Detective Constable Emma Cheshire, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said:

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward and reporting Mahmood’s persistent abuse.

“I hope this significant sentence will give her some closure and allow her to move on from the years of abuse she suffered at his hands.

“I also hope it will encourage other victims who have not yet come forward to engage with our officers. They will investigate every report sensitively and thoroughly to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice.”