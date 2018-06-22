Man jailed for malicious wounding wanted for recall to prison

A York man jailed for malicious wounding last year is wanted for recall to prison after his release licence was revoked.

Dale James Brown, 32, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court in March 2017.

He was released in December, but has been recalled to prison by HM Prison and Probation Service because he has allegedly committed a further offence and displayed poor behaviour.

Brown has links to York, and North Yorkshire Police officers have been carrying out checks in the city to try to find, arrest and return him to prison.

Anyone who sees Brown, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180095880.