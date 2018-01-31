Man jailed for running cannabis factory in railway arches in Sheffield

A man has been jailed for 38 months for running a cannabis factory inside railway arches in Sheffield.

Todor Karzhev, aged 44, of Stirling Road in London, ran a cannabis factory from rented premises inside railway arches at Sheffield's railway station.

Todor Karzhev's cannabis factory

He initially pleaded not guilty to the offence but changed his plea and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

On Tuesday, February 7 last year, a Network Rail employee was carrying out routine fire safety checks under the railway arches on Sussex Street when he notices a strong smell of cannabis and called the police.

When officers forced entry through a fire escape into the building, they discovered a well-established cannabis factory with two large cabins housing nearly 300 mature plants and an irrigation system and water tanks.

Numerous CCTV cameras were also set up around the building connecting to a broadband router streaming live images.

The outside of Todor Karzhev's cannabis factory

As the premises were being searched Karzhev rang Network Rail asking why people were in his rented building, having seen the discovery on streamed CCTV.

A search of the premises led officers to discover nearly 8kg of cannabis with a street value of more than £76,000.

When interviewed Karzhev claimed he had sub-rented the property and was unaware of the cannabis factory.

But when detectives later searched Karzhev’s home address in London, they seized phone and car Sat Nav records which, when analysed, placed him at the premises in Sheffield on numerous occasions.

Investigating officer DC Ian Grice said: "Despite Karzhev’s best efforts to run a cannabis factory from under Sheffield station, a safety check uncovered his illicit operation and he had now been landed him with a lengthy jail term."