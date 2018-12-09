Man killed after being hit by car in late-night Leeds crash

Have your say

A driver has failed to provide a breath sample after his car collided with a man who later died from his injuries in Woodhouse.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the junction of Melville Road and Woodhouse Street.

The victim, a pedestrian, was struck by a black Toyota Yaris shortly before 1am.

He died in hospital shortly after. His identity has not yet been released.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He failed to provide a breath sample.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 12.40am yesterday (Saturday) police attended a road traffic collision at the junction of Melville Road and Woodhouse Street in Leeds.

"The incident involved a black Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian.

"The male pedestrian was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"The Yaris driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for failing to provide a specimen of breath and on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"He was later released under investigation. Enquiries are continuing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 75 of 8 December."

