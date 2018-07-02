Man killed during Leeds police pursuit badly hurt in previous chase, inquest told

A man who died after a crash during a police pursuit was nearly killed five years earlier in another collision involving a police chase, an inquest has heard.

Tesfa Hughes, 26, died after a collision between the black Volkswagen Golf he was driving and a white Audi on Roundhay Road in Leeds in May 2015.

One witness said the person behind the wheel of the Golf was driving like a “absolute maniac” and in an “ridiculous manner” in the run-up to to the crash in the Harehills area, an inquest in Wakefield heard.

Mr Hughes’ father, Mark Hughes, said his son had a distrust of the police following a crash he had in 2010 when he was riding a motorbike which was being pursued by police.

Mark Hughes described how the 2010 crash resulted in his son losing an eye, smashing bones in his arms and legs as well as suffering from head injuries.

He told a jury of seven men and four women how his son suffered flashbacks after this collision, which he agreed had been a life-threatening incident.

He said that nothing happened after the crash and his son viewed this as a “stitch-up”, and developed a distrust and fear of police officers.

Mark Hughes told the jury: “He felt upset about that situation. As far as I’m aware he tried to stay clear of them (the police).”

He said: “Why is he being pursued at 100mph at that time of the day? I just don’t understand. Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

He told the court: “I feel that Tesfa was more likely to be alive if he wasn’t aggressively pursued. I’m surprised a lot more people weren’t injured because it was just crazy.”

One witness, Jay Puente, told the court how he saw the black Golf driving at speed on the wrong side of the road on Regent Street, just north of Leeds city centre.

He said he saw a police car following it.

Mr Puente described how the Golf hit a pedestrian, knocking him to the floor, as it was going round one corner.

He agreed that in his police statement he said the driver was handling the vehicle like an “absolute maniac”.

Mr Puente told the jury: “I did feel he was driving in a ridiculous manner.”

He said the driving made him angry, especially because he had young children in the car.

The court heard how Mr Hughes, who was unemployed at the time and had a young daughter, was treated in a nearby cafe following the crash before he was taken to hospital, where he died.

Witness Alex Young, whose statement was read to the court, said Mr Hughes managed to get out of the car and run to the cafe.

The inquest is expected to finish next week.