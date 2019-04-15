Man killed in Humber Bridge motorbike collision is named

A man who died after his motorbike crashed near the Humber Bridge at the weekend has been named.

Graham Jewitt died after the Triumph Bonneville motorcycle he was riding on the A63 in Hull on Saturday collided with the central reservation directly under the bridge.

The 56-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the collision at 8.15pm.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

The force are now appealing to speak to the driver of a white HGV which was also driving in the same direction heading east on the A63 towards Hull at the time. Officers believe the driver may have been a witness and are keen to speak to them.

The vehicle is described as a white HGV with high-level brake lights and a roller-shutter rear door.

If you are the driver of a white HGV travelling on the A63 at that time, or know of someone who was, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 572 13/04/19.