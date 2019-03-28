Man killed in industrial accident at Paul White greeting card factory in Leeds

A contractor working at the Paul White building in Leeds has been killed in an industrial accident, police have said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm on Thursday, March 28.

A police cordon was put in place whilst investigations were underway.

The customer entrance was also cordoned off and the building closed to customers.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.16pm today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident at Paul White Ltd, in Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds.

"A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"His family have been informed."

"A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances.

"The Coroner’s Office has been informed."

The incident caused major disruption around the scene as emergency services attended.

Paul Wright, who works at a nearby plastics company in the building behind, said: “About half one loads of police and fire services turned up.

"There were four fire engines and a couple of ambulances - it was jam packed, they were mainly turning cars away.

“Most of them have gone now but for about 45 minutes it was ridiculous.”

A man who didn’t want to be named in the business next door, a pet centre, said: “We didn’t see or hear them turn up until we lifted the shutters at 1pm.

"We’ve been told nothing but with everybody here it’s looking like a tragedy.

“The guy who owns the business opposite has shut and gone home early because he’s within the cordon.”