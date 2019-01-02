Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield named

Have your say

A man killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield has been named locally.

Greg Adams, aged 21, died when the car he was driving ploughed into railings on Southey Green Road, Southey Green, in the early hours of yesterday.

Greg Adams was killed in a collision on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, on New Year's Day

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

Emergency services were alerted to the smash at around 4am and found the mangled wreckage of the silver Saab 95 embedded in the railings.

CRIME: Police officer jumps into abandoned car left rolling into Sheffield park during pursuit



Greg had sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

APPEAL: Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 12 days

A passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

The car had been travelling in the direction of Elm Lane when it left the road close to The Church on The Corner near the junctions with Lindsay Avenue and Crowder Road.

The crash scene was cordoned off for a number of hours yesterday while police officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A green quad bike could be seen close to the wreckage of the crashed car.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 410 of January 1.