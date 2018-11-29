Man killed in Stanningley Bypass crash is named by Leeds police

Police in Leeds have named the man killed on Stanningley Bypass at the weekend as the investigation into the fatal collision continues.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team has now confirmed that the victim of the crash was 46-year-old Jonathan Ball.

Its investigators have been tasked with establishing the circumstances of the collision on the Bradford-bound carriageway near to Richardshaw Lane on Saturday.

Police sad Mr Ball was pronounced dead at the scene after his Skoda Yeti hit the the back of a white DAF tipper truck that had broken down in lane one.

The driver of the truck was not in his vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The Bradford-bound carriageway was closed at the time of the incident and a diversion was put in place. The road remained closed for several hours over the weekend.

A spokesman said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and had dashcam footage showing the collision itself or either vehicle prior to it."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1581 of November 24.