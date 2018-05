Have your say

A MAN was attacked and left unconscious on a York street.

Police said the man was targeted at the junction of South Bank Avenue and Bishopthorpe Road just before 5am on Sunday (May 20).

The victim suffered minor lacerations to his face and chest. He attended York Hospital and has since been released.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Jobe of York serious crime team, quoting crime reference number 12180088209.