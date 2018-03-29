Man left in critical condition after crash in Silsden

Have your say

A man has been left in a critical condition following a collision in Silsden.

The crash happened at about 7pm on Tuesday, in Bolton Road.

Police said a silver Vauxhall Corsa was a collision with a parked black Ford Focus.

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical treatment.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition today (Thursday), police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1737 of March 27.