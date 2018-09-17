Man left needing surgery after being hit on the head with a brick in Leeds

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man in Leeds have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify in relation to attack that required surgery.

CCTV footage of the two men police would like to speak to.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, received head injuries that required surgery when he was hit with a brick during an incident in Cherry Row, in the Mabgate area.

He was attacked by two suspects following a verbal altercation with them in nearby Mushroom Street at around 5am on Saturday, June 23.

One suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, slim build, and aged in his early thirties. He was wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The other suspect was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt with dark stripes and black and red shorts.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant 4442 Lee Armstrong of Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180304910 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

