Man left with broken jaw and fractured skull in Hull attack

An assault left a man suffering a broken jaw and fractured skull in a Hull nightclub.

Police are today appealing after the alleged offence at Valbon at around 5.30am on December 2.

Police are looking for this person.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after he was knocked unconscious during the altercation, officers said.

And they are looking for four men and a woman in connection with the offence.

It is thought the culprits may be from outside the region and possibly from the south of England.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 112 of December 2.

Police are looking for this person.

Police are looking for this person.