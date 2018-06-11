Man on children's bicycle suspected of Hull handbag robbery

Have your say

Police want to speak to a man seen riding a "distinctive" children's bicycle in connection with an alleged handbag robbery.

Humberside Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident in Hull to come forward.

They said the 55-year-old woman was walking along a footpath on Walworth Close at around 4.30pm on June 8 when the suspect rode up to her.

The man, who was wearing a black tracksuit, is said to have pushed and grabbed the woman before riding off with her handbag towards Cricklewood Walk.

A police spokesperson said: "We want to trace a man riding a distinctive green children’s bicycle in connection with an alleged robbery in Hull on June 8.

"The woman was shaken but unhurt. The suspect has been described as white, about 18-years-old, slim with light brown hair.

"We're asking anyone who lives nearby to check their gardens or walkways for the large brown handbag that may have been discarded.

"Money, two pairs of glasses, a Samsung mobile phone, two gold rings and bank cards were all in the bag."

Witnesses should call 101 with the reference number 16/62024/18.