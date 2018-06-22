'Man on tracks with bomb' forces evacuation at railway station

Have your say

A man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb has forced the evacuation of a railway station this morning.

British Transport Police was called to reports of a man on the underground tracks at London's Charing Cross station at 6.35am

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

Armed police also attended the scene.

UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

A Met Police spokesman said the man was detained and no-one has been injured.

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

There is disruption to services, with no trains or underground services, and passengers are asked to check before travelling.