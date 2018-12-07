Man on trial for murder accused of stamping on spice users’s head in Barnsley town centre

A man on trial over the murder of a spice user in Barnsley town centre is accused of stamping on his head.

Polish national Dawid Szubert, aged 38, of Park Lane, Barnsley, was found dead just outside the Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, 17 June.

His alleged killer, 27-year-old Ricky Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, is accused of stamping on his head after leaving a pub, where he had been drinking.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Mr Szubert had been smoking spice shortly before he was killed.

Jurors were told that Ramsden was heard saying ‘dirty smackhead’ and ‘spicehead’ before the alleged stamp.

Ramsden denies murder.

The trial continues.