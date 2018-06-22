Man released early from prison this month already wanted by police

A MAN from York released early from prison is already wanted by police, less than three weeks later.

Alex David Kenneth Ogden, 22, was jailed in August 2016 for two years and nine months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was released on licence from HMP Hull on June 5.

However, he has since been recalled to prison because he failed to attend an appointment with his probation officer. Police also allege he has committed a further offence, of theft.

Ogden is believed to be in York. Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180101547.