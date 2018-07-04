Man released on bail as part of York murder investigations

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in York has been released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police said the release was conditional pending further enquiries and that the 35-year-old man will answer bail at a later date.

He was arrested after the body of a 25 year-old woman was found in a property on Fourth Avenue, York at 1pm on Monday July 2.

Investigations are continuing and witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room use reference number 12180118649 when providing details about this incident.