A man remains in police custody this morning after a screwdriver stabbing incident at a Tesco store in Sheffield.

The 23-year-old was arrested after a man and woman were attacked at Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave, at around 1.30pm yesterday.

He is being held on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

The Tesco store was evacuated and cordoned off yesterday while crime scene investigation work was carried out.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 435 of March 19.