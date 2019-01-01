Man remains in serious condition after New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital tonight following an attack in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

The 27-year-old was attacked close to the Wagon and Horses Public House and the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar, Chapeltown, at around 8.25pm yesterday.

A man remains in a serious but stable condition tonight after an attack in Chapeltown

A police cordon remained in place for a number of hours today while officers carried out crime scene enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.