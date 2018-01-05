Man reported missing in Hull on Christmas Eve was last seen in November

Police in Hull have issued an appeal for the public's help as the search continues for a man last seen in November.

Jonathon Ellerington, 37, had been missing for almost a month when the police were alerted on Christmas Eve.

He had last been seen in Outram Close in the city on Wednesday, November 29.

Today Humberside Police released a picture and description along with an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Jonathon is described as white, 6ft 2in and slim, with short mousy hair.

He was wearing a t-shirt, black jeans and blue Adidas trainers with white stripes and was carrying a rucksack with him.

Jonathon, or anyone that knows his whereabouts, is asked to call the force on 101 and quote log 351.