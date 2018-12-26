Man rescued by Scarborough RNLI lifeboat on Christmas Day

Have your say

A man was helped to safety by a lifeboat crew on Christmas Day after he became stranded by seawater.

Scarborough Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) had a rare December 25 call-out after the man became cut off by an incoming tide.

The lifeboat was dispatched on the rescue operation at around 3.15pm yesterday.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Scarborough RNLI had its first Christmas Day shout in many years when a young man was cut off by the incoming tide.

“The coastguards asked the inshore lifeboat to go to Scalby Ness where the man was found on rocks with the sea lapping around his ankles.

“The three-man crew took the man on board and dropped him at the Sands slipway, where coastguards were waiting.”