A man was rescued from a lagoon near Pontefract.

Firefighters were called to the lagoon, off Headlands Lane, Knottingley, at about 12.20am today (Sunday).

Crews rescued the man after being alerted by police.

Fire engines from Pontefract, Castleford, Rothwell, Ossett and Leeds attended the scene, as well as one technical rescue officer.